Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 712 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of RNR opened at $132.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $141.90.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.