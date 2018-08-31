Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Short Interest Up 86.3% in August

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,024 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the July 31st total of 1,046,487 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.55 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 295.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

