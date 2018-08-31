MKM Partners Increases DSW (DSW) Price Target to $33.00

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Get DSW alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSW by 1,340.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of DSW in the second quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DSW in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.