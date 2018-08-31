Mobivity Holdings Corp (MFON) Director Acquires $2,443,167.00 in Stock

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Director Thomas B. Akin acquired 2,443,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,443,167.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MFON stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535. Mobivity Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.