Morgan Stanley Reiterates $102.00 Price Target for Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) has been assigned a $102.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

