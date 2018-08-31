Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (MSFT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $130.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura set a $118.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

