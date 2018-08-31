Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,309 Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after buying an additional 101,373 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of PG stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,748. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

