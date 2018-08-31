MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $61,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,734,000 after acquiring an additional 178,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,347,000 after acquiring an additional 193,659 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7,833.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 517,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 510,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.54 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $716,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

