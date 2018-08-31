MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.87% of MSG Networks worth $33,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSGN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.