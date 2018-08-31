Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,025,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,783,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,240,000 after buying an additional 332,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,077,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $662.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.41 million. research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Corbin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,258.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,021.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,220. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

