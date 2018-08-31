MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,929 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $967,671.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply