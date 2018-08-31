MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,929 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $967,671.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

