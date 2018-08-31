Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN opened at $53.87 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 795.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

