Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,974,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 438,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,103,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,419,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

CNK stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.