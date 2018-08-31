Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,560 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mylan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,171,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,470,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Mylan by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,057,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mylan by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,522,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,350,000 after acquiring an additional 343,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mylan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after acquiring an additional 144,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Mylan stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

