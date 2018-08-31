MyWish Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000941 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.26 million and $694.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00289245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00155739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035322 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,125,212 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

