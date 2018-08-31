National Beverage (FIZZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $244.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,123,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 590,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 186,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.