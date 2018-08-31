NCI Building Systems (NCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCI Building Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCI Building Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCS opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.27 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCI Building Systems news, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $1,879,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,819.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.