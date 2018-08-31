Nemetschek (NEM) PT Set at €110.00 by Commerzbank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.38 ($116.72).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €141.90 ($165.00) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a fifty-two week high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

