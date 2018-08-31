Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.61) to ($5.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($7.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($7.04).

NTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cann initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$11.74” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.