Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Given New $1.05 Price Target at Maxim Group

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $1.05 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “fair value” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 85.71% from the company’s previous close.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 20,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $179,417.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,224.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $149,931.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

