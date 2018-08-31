NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Position Cut by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 0.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in NetApp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 667,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in NetApp by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,993,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,168.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,199,072. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.