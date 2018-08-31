Netko Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Netko has a market capitalization of $204,432.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Netko has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00287552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00155086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035902 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 6,089,090 coins. The official website for Netko is netko.tech. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netko Coin Trading

Netko can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

