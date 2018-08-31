Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 48,906 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.65. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.