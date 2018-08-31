Neuburgh Advisers LLC Buys 7,216 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $841,712. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

