Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.