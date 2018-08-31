Nielsen (NLSN) vs. Accenture (ACN) Financial Review

Nielsen (NYSE: ACN) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Accenture pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Accenture has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Accenture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.41 $429.00 million $2.11 12.32 Accenture $36.77 billion 3.10 $3.45 billion $5.91 28.61

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 6 8 0 2.57 Accenture 2 8 15 0 2.52

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $30.69, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $161.48, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Accenture.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 5.57% 15.28% 4.01% Accenture 9.76% 42.01% 18.34%

Summary

Accenture beats Nielsen on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. This segment serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes. This segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company's Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. This segment serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

