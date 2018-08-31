Noble Financial Analysts Give Gannett (GCI) a $15.00 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gannett from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GCI stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Gannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gannett by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,071 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gannett by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

