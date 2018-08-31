Noble Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

Noble Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLWS. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $767.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.57 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $335,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $191,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,350,356.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.