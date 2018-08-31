Nomura Increases Ciena (CIEN) Price Target to $35.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Nomura from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $49,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $260,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,262 shares of company stock worth $1,957,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

