Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.16.

NYSE NOC opened at $299.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.36 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $319,521.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,932 shares of company stock worth $8,039,016. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

