Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVU.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northview Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

NVU.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.36. 144,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Northview Apartment REIT Company Profile

