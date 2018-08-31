Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,443,243 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,443,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,052,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $106.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.77 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

