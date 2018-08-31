Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Sells $123,075.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $123,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,431.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NUAN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 47,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 22.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 921,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,075 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,596,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,102 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 140.1% during the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 35.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

