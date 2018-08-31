NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

