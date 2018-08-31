NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $920,130.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,087,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,678,372 shares in the company, valued at $275,510,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,945,490 shares of company stock worth $139,949,925. Company insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.