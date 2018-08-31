NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $1.04 Million in Okta Inc (OKTA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. Okta’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $17,988,853.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $124,025.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $124,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,651 shares of company stock worth $37,684,868. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

