NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,002 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

