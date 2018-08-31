Numis Securities Trims Hansteen (HSTN) Target Price to GBX 101

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its price objective decreased by Numis Securities from GBX 103 ($1.33) to GBX 101 ($1.30) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HSTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hansteen from GBX 134 ($1.73) to GBX 108 ($1.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hansteen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 122 ($1.57).

Shares of LON HSTN opened at GBX 100.67 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a 12-month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.90 ($1.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

