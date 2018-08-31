Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 67,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 253.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 17.8% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James raised Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

