NxStage Medical (NXTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXTM. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. NxStage Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NxStage Medical stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

