O2Micro International (OIIM) versus Amkor Technology (AMKR) Financial Comparison

O2Micro International (NASDAQ: AMKR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 8.95% 3.17% 2.84% Amkor Technology 4.51% 9.15% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amkor Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00

O2Micro International currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given O2Micro International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.21 million 0.91 -$6.14 million ($0.18) -11.83 Amkor Technology $4.19 billion 0.50 $260.70 million $0.58 15.21

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer testing or probe, and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides leadframe packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, baseband processing, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

