Oakmont Corp Has $135.47 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 18.0% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oakmont Corp owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $135,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,689,648 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 33,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,402,561 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,424,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 7,729.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $200,485,000 after buying an additional 671,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,265,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.78.

BA opened at $346.90 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $234.29 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

