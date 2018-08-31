Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,825,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

