Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Receives $14.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of research firms have commented on OAS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 27,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.