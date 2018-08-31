OFS Capital (OFS) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.47. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 47.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 191,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

