OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OMNOVA Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 51.3218196870966 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on OMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of OMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,743. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles M. Chrisman sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $35,911.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

