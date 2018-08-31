On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to post sales of $94.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.41 million and the highest is $98.74 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $83.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $373.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $385.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $361.41 million to $435.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of ONDK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 384,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,141. The company has a current ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

