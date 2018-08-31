Onix (ONX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,197.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $328,833.00 and $2,197.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017371 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

