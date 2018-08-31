Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,394,000 after buying an additional 2,498,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $35,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,613,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,778,000 after buying an additional 1,108,983 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,815,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,329,000 after buying an additional 420,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

