Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 29,238 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

